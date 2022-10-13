Immerse yourself in art, fashion and culture in Downtown Muscatine at the first Couture and Canines Runway Show in downtown Muscatine on Saturday.

Events begin with a Pop-Up Art Show, featuring local artists from 2-4 p.m. at KeDough Bakery, 201 W. 2nd St.

After the art show, visitors can go to Muscatine’s local microbrewery, Contrary Brewing, at 411 W. Mississippi Drive, for a Three-Beer Flight and Pastry Pairing. Payment will be accepted onsite at Contrary for the pairing.

The Couture & Canines Runway Show starts at 7:30 p.m. in front of Proof Social, at 208 W. 2nd St. The show will feature looks from Meg’s Vintage Collective, LivLeo Apparel and Red&Lee Vintage. Runway looks will highlight fall trends that focus on pre-loved, vintage, sustainable, size-inclusive and gender-neutral styles. Models will walk the runway with adorable and adoptable dog escorts from It Takes A Village Animal Rescue.

After the show, you can make your way inside Proof Social for live music, provided by DJ Yesi. Winners from the benefit raffle will be announced.

Donation boxes will be at each location to support the adoptable dogs of It Takes A Village Animal Rescue.

Ticket holders will pick up their wristbands for the VIP section and General Admission for the Runway Show inside the doors at Proof Social.

To purchase tickets visit here. Tickets also will be available onsite.