Covenant Family Solutions (CFS), a behavioral health care provider based in Cedar Rapids, has announced the opening of a new mental health clinic in Davenport, according to a news release.

Data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reveals that Iowa ranks 44th in the nation in the ratio of mental health providers to residents. There are fewer than two mental health providers available to serve every 1,000 people in the state, the release says.

Unsurprisingly, people may wait up to three months to be seen by a mental health provider given the extreme shortage. The opening of the CFS Davenport Clinic, at 5403 Victoria Ave., Davenport, looks to address the shortage, enabling people to receive timely care.

“The need for mental health providers is nothing like ever before in our lifetime,” said Covenant Family Solutions CEO Dr. Jacob Christenson. “One look at news headlines provides a sobering confirmation of this reality. We look forward to supporting the mental health needs of Quad Cities community members for years to come.”

The CFS Davenport Clinic team will include licensed mental health therapists who are experienced in providing care to individuals of all ages, families, and couples. The team will also include a nurse practitioner specialized in mental health who is able to prescribe and manage psychiatric medications for kids, teens, and adults, the release says.

The clinic will begin seeing clients on March 1 and offers immediate openings. Individuals and healthcare providers wanting to schedule an appointment or request additional information can do so by calling 888-336-9661or visit here.