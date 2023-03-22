Covenant Family Solutions (CFS) will celebrate the opening of its Davenport clinic with a grand opening and ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. Friday at the new clinic, 5403 Victoria Ave. The public is welcome, a news release says.

The clinic opened to the public on March 1 with a team of three. It is expected to grow its team to include 10 licensed mental health therapy providers and a nurse practitioner specializing in mental health by the end of 2023.

CFS also operates clinics in Coralville, Cedar Rapids, Marion, Cedar Falls, and Dubuque.

“We would like to thank everyone in the Quad Cities for their warm welcome to the community. We are excited to do our part in unleashing the potential of each individual, couple, and family we serve though timely access to quality mental healthcare,” said Covenant Family Solutions CEO Dr. Jacob Christenson.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 888-336-9661or visit here.

The event will feature remarks from Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce and Christenson. Tours of the new clinic will be held after the official ribbon cutting.