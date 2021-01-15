COVID-19 antibody testing available at Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee will start offering COVID-19 rapid antibody tests at their pharmacy locations beginning Monday, January 18.
The antibody test can show if someone had an infection of COVID-19 in the past and is not meant to indicate a current infection since antibodies take one to three weeks to develop.
Anyone who wants to know if they had been previously infected with COVID-19 and are not currently experiencing any symptoms can get a test for $25, by any form of payment, including health account savings (HSA) and flexible spending accounts (FSA).
The antibody test uses a finger stick to collect a small blood sample and results will be emailed that same day.
Patients must register online by selecting “antibody test” to schedule a testing time and location and get a test voucher. The tests will be administered inside the Hy-Vee Pharmacy.
Testing date and times vary by location. Children 6 years and older can be tested when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Quad City area Hy-Vees that are offering the antibody test are:
In Iowa:
- Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf
- Hy-Vee South, 939 Angular Street, Burlington
- Clinton Hy-Vee, 901 South Fourth Street, Clinton
- Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, 4064 East 53rd Street, Davenport
- West Locust Street Hy-Vee, 2351 West Locust Street, Davenport
- Hy-Vee on Rockingham, 3019 Rockingham Road, Davenport
- West Kimberly Road Hy-Vee, 2200 West Kimberly Road, Davenport
- Northgate Hy-Vee, 1823 East Kimberly Road, Davenport
- Locust Street Hy-Vee, 400 South Locust Street, Dubuque
- Hy-Vee on Dodge Street, 3500 Dodge Street, Dubuque
- Asbury Plaza Hy-Vee, 2395 N.W. Arterial, Dubuque
- Muscatine Hy-Vee Mainstreet, 510 East Sixth Street, Muscatine
- Muscatine Hy-Vee, 2400 Second Avenue, Muscatine
In Illinois:
- East Main Hy-Vee, 2030 East Main Street, Galesburg
- Hy-Vee on Henderson, 1975 National Boulevard, Galesburg
- Macomb Hy-Vee, 1600 East Jackson Street, Macomb
- Milan Hy-Vee, 201 10th Avenue, Milan
- Hy-Vee on Avenue of the Cities, 4218 Avenue of the Cities, Moline
- John Deere Road Hy-Vee, 750 42nd Avenue, Moline
- Rock Island Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Avenue, Rock Island
- Twin Oaks Hy-Vee, 2001 Fifth Street, Silvis