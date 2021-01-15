COVID-19 antibody testing available at Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee will start offering COVID-19 rapid antibody tests at their pharmacy locations beginning Monday, January 18.

The antibody test can show if someone had an infection of COVID-19 in the past and is not meant to indicate a current infection since antibodies take one to three weeks to develop.

Anyone who wants to know if they had been previously infected with COVID-19 and are not currently experiencing any symptoms can get a test for $25, by any form of payment, including health account savings (HSA) and flexible spending accounts (FSA).

The antibody test uses a finger stick to collect a small blood sample and results will be emailed that same day.

Patients must register online by selecting “antibody test” to schedule a testing time and location and get a test voucher. The tests will be administered inside the Hy-Vee Pharmacy.

Testing date and times vary by location. Children 6 years and older can be tested when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Quad City area Hy-Vees that are offering the antibody test are:

In Iowa:

Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf

Hy-Vee South, 939 Angular Street, Burlington

Clinton Hy-Vee, 901 South Fourth Street, Clinton

Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, 4064 East 53rd Street, Davenport

West Locust Street Hy-Vee, 2351 West Locust Street, Davenport

Hy-Vee on Rockingham, 3019 Rockingham Road, Davenport

West Kimberly Road Hy-Vee, 2200 West Kimberly Road, Davenport

Northgate Hy-Vee, 1823 East Kimberly Road, Davenport

Locust Street Hy-Vee, 400 South Locust Street, Dubuque

Hy-Vee on Dodge Street, 3500 Dodge Street, Dubuque

Asbury Plaza Hy-Vee, 2395 N.W. Arterial, Dubuque

Muscatine Hy-Vee Mainstreet, 510 East Sixth Street, Muscatine

Muscatine Hy-Vee, 2400 Second Avenue, Muscatine

In Illinois: