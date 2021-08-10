COVID-19 cases continue to surge reaching younger demographics

As the delta variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly across the country, it continues to infiltrate communities of the Quad Cities. Rock Island County reports 71 new cases since their last health report — that is 71 newly infected patients in the past 3 days. More and more of these cases appear to be in younger individuals — 21 being teenagers or younger — 15 of which are under the age of 13 and, therefore, remain ineligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. The department noted 3 of the newly reported cases are infants under the age of 1 year old.

“I think a lot of people have maybe let their guard down thinking that the pandemic is over,” Rock Island County Health Department spokesperson Mariah Benson said, “but it’s clear with the positivity rate and the cases going up with Rock Island County being in that substantial level, the pandemic is not over yet.”

Health professionals urge those who can get vaccinated to do so — they remind the community — cases are on the rise and some are experiencing far worse symptoms with the delta variant than with previous strains of the virus. They reiterate the message — getting vaccinated is currently the best tool against the virus and the best way to protect the vulnerable.