COVID-19 cases in Illinois and Iowa continue an upward trend

There were 1,317 new confirmed cases and 25 additional deaths in Illinois reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday.

The state now has a total of 151,767 positive cases and 7,144 deaths related to COVID-19.

There were 1,436 patients reported in the hospital, 306 were in the ICU, and 155 were on ventilators.

In the past 24 hours, 32,987 tests were processed for 1,911,743 overall. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for July 3 through July 9 is 2.9%.

Rock Island County reported 24 new cases and no new deaths. The county now has 1,163 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The new cases are:

A man in his 60s

A man in his 50s

A man in his 50s

A man in his 30s

A man in his 30s

A man in his 20s

A man in his 20s

A woman in her 80s

A woman in her 60s

A woman in her 60s

A woman in her 60s

A woman in her 60s

A woman in her 50s

A woman in her 30s

A woman in her 20s

A girl in her teens

A girl in her teens

The county health department changed how it reports the status of new cases by not indicating whether the patient is at home or in a hospital, since the majority of new cases are isolating at home. The current number of patients hospitalized is 12.

Henry and Whiteside County each reported one new case. Henry County now has 113 in total, while Whiteside County has 212.

In Iowa, the new cases in the state saw an increase of 638 new cases and two deaths from the numbers on Thursday.

The local counties continued to see increases in their new cases but no additional deaths were reported.

Scott County added 56 positive cases for a total of 971.

Muscatine County had an increase of 11 cases for 687 overall.

Dubuque County is now at 861 cases after adding 33 new cases.

Clinton and Cedar County both added four new cases. Clinton County now stands at 124 cases and Cedar County at 92

Jackson County continues to see an steady increase with five new cases giving the county 54 in all.

