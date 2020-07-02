COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County approaching 1,000

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The county has reported 995 positive cases in total since the pandemic began.

The new cases are:

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A boy younger than 10 who is isolating at home

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

There are currently six patients hospitalized. The total deaths in the county remains at 29.

Mercer County reported the 21st case in that county. It involves a male in his 20s.

Also on Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 869 new confirmed cases and 36 additional deaths. There are now a total of 114,882 cases and 6,987 deaths in the state of Illinois.

In the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 30,262 tests for a total of 1,666,317. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from June 25 to July 1 is 2.6%.

