COVID-19 clinic aims to get kids ages 5 to 11 vaccinated by Christmas

Millions are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots after the CDC widened the pool of eligibility.

Anyone 18 or older can now get a third shot six months after their last dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months past the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This comes as the average number of COVID-19 cases in the nation is now up 24% since Nov. 4.

The Rock Island County Health Department held a special Saturday clinic for children 5 to 11 years old.

Health officials say this is an effort to get more children vaccinated by Christmas, with the second dose being given Friday, Dec. 10.

Sara Wynn and her daughter, Charlotte, were at the clinic.

They had to cancel an appointment because Charlotte was exposed at school in Moline.

Charlotte is just coming off a 14-day quarantine.

“Her teacher did an amazing job of getting her and some of her other classmates remote, so she was working with her students in the classroom, and her students at home,” said Wynn. “Did an outstanding job of that, but it’s tough to not be a part of the classroom setting, and to miss your teacher and your classmates, so we’re excited to be safe and to be able to be a part of a normal day again.”

The next kids vaccine clinic is Monday, Nov. 29, in Rock Island.

The health department is continuing to offer the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 during clinics most Fridays through the end of January.

Visit the Rock Island County Health Department website or Facebook page for more information.