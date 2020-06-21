COVID-19 death tolls remain steady for Rock Island, Scott Counties

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 658 new cases on Sunday. The total for the state is 136,762.

There were also 23 additional deaths, bringing the death toll for the entire state to 6,647.

The state processed 23,816 tests in the past 24 hours. Overall, 1,360,784 tests have been conducted. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from June 14 to June 20 is 2%.

In Rock Island County, 11 more cases were reported on Sunday, bringing the total number in the county to 807.

The new cases are:

A man in his 80s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

Since June 4, when the last COVID-19 death in Rock Island County was reported, the death toll from this virus has continued to stand at 28.

Currently, one patient is hospitalized with COVID-19.

Due to federal privacy laws, no additional information regarding the above cases is available.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the health department is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. The health department says reporting probable cases will “help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based nonpharmaceutical interventions.”

In Iowa, after checking the COVID-19 in Iowa website Sunday afternoon, there were 799 new cases and five additional deaths added to the numbers from Saturday. Iowa now has a total of 25,963 positive cases and 685 deaths.

The state has conducted a total of 257,519 tests to date. Of those tests, 231,192 have been negative. A total of 16,058 cases in the state have recovered from the virus.

According to the COVID-19 in Iowa website, Scott County has 14 new cases and 445 overall. It was also indicated that 374 of the overall cases have recovered.

The death toll from this virus continues to stand at 10.

