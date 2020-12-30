COVID-19 deaths in Rock Island County reach 250

The Rock Island County Health Department report two additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 250.
The latest victims of the coronavirus are a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s, both of whom had been hospitalized.
The health department also reported 50 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 10,768.
There are 48 patients currently hospitalized in the county.
The new cases are:
- 1 woman in her 90s
- 4 women in their 80s
- 2 women in their 70s
- 3 women in their 60s
- 3 women in their 50s
- 5 women in their 40s
- 5 women in their 30s
- 6 women in their 20s
- 2 girls younger than 13
- 2 men in their 70s
- 1 man in his 60s
- 3 men in their 50s
- 4 men in their 40s
- 3 men in their 30s
- 4 men in their 20s
- 2 boys in their teens
