COVID-19 deaths in Rock Island County reach 250

The Rock Island County Health Department report two additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 250.

The latest victims of the coronavirus are a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s, both of whom had been hospitalized.

The health department also reported 50 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 10,768.

There are 48 patients currently hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

  • 1 woman in her 90s
  • 4 women in their 80s
  • 2 women in their 70s
  • 3 women in their 60s
  • 3 women in their 50s
  • 5 women in their 40s
  • 5 women in their 30s
  • 6 women in their 20s
  • 2 girls younger than 13
  • 2 men in their 70s
  • 1 man in his 60s
  • 3 men in their 50s
  • 4 men in their 40s
  • 3 men in their 30s
  • 4 men in their 20s
  • 2 boys in their teens

