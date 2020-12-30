COVID-19 deaths in Rock Island County reach 250

The Rock Island County Health Department report two additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 250.

The latest victims of the coronavirus are a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s, both of whom had been hospitalized.

The health department also reported 50 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 10,768.

There are 48 patients currently hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

1 woman in her 90s

4 women in their 80s

2 women in their 70s

3 women in their 60s

3 women in their 50s

5 women in their 40s

5 women in their 30s

6 women in their 20s

2 girls younger than 13

2 men in their 70s

1 man in his 60s

3 men in their 50s

4 men in their 40s

3 men in their 30s

4 men in their 20s

2 boys in their teens

