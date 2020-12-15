COVID-19 deaths pass 200 in Rock Island County

Deaths due to COVID-19 in Rock Island County passed 200 as the health department reported on six additional deaths on Tuesday.

There have now been 205 total deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

The most recent victims of the virus were: a man in his 80s and a man in his 70s, both who had both been hospitalized; a woman in her 100s, two women in their 80s and a woman in her 70s, all had been living in long-term care facilities.

“We crossed a grim milestone today with more than 200 Rock Island County residents dying from COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Since November, we have seen a rapid rise in the number of COVID deaths in our county. We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of these six residents who we are reporting today and to everyone who has lost a loved one during the pandemic.”

The health department also reported 56 new cases of the coronavirus, giving the county 9,839 in total.

There are currently 58 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The new cases are:

5 women in their 90s

2 women in their 80s

2 women in their 70s

2 women in their 60s

4 women in their 50s

2 women in their 40s

5 women in their 30s

4 women in their 20s

3 girls in their teens

2 girls younger than 13

2 men in their 80s

1 man in his 70s

7 men in their 60s

1 man in his 50s

4 men in their 40s

5 men in their 30s

3 men in their 20s

1 man in his teens

1 boy in his teens

