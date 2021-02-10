COVID-19 deaths pass 300 in Rock Island County with 3 additional deaths reported

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Wednesday three additional deaths due to COVID-19 and 31 new cases.

The latest victims of the coronavirus are two men in their 70s who had been hospitalized, and a man in his 40s who died at home.

The total number of cases in county is at 12,511 and deaths are at 301.

There are currently 15 patients hospitalized in the county, which is the lowest number since late September.

The new cases are:

1 man in his 70s

4 men in their 60s

3 men in their 50s

2 men in their 40s

1 man in his 30s

1 man in his 20s

1 man in his teens

2 boys in their teens

1 woman in her 90s

1 woman in her 70s

3 women in their 60s

2 women in their 50s

4 women in their 30s

3 women in their 20s

1 girl in her teens

1 girl infant younger than 1

