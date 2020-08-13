COVID-19 drive-through test site opening in Rock Island County

A new temporary community-based COVID-19 drive-through testing site is opening in Rock Island County on August 19 and will be available until August 30.

The site will be located in the parking lot of the TaxSlayer Center at 1201 River Drive in Moline, and will be open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Testing is available for to any Illinois resident, regardless of symptoms or other criteria, and no appointment or doctor referral is necessary. Photo identification will need to be provided. While the testing is free, those with medical insurance may be asked to provide their insurance card.

Those that are tested must be in a vehicle seated next to a functioning window. Once in line at the testing site, you can not leave your vehicle.

Walk-up testing will be available and you are asked to follow the directions at the site.

There could be long wait times, depending on the demand of the testing.

You are encouraged to take advantage of the test site if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

More information is available on the Illinois Department of Public Health website or by calling the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 800-889-3931.