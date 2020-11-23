COVID-19 Hospitalizations Down Again in Iowa; 13 More Deaths Reported

IOWA — The total number of Iowans hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus is down again, but the number of patients in the ICU and those on ventilators is up as the state reports 1,661 more positive tests and 13 more deaths from COVID-19.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

With 1,661 new cases reported, the total number of Iowans who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus now stands at 211,722. IDPH considers 116,807 of them to be recovered. A total of 1,167,512 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus; 18.1% of them tested positive. Over the last two weeks the state’s average positive rate is 20.7% among those tested.

There are currently 1,333 Iowans hospitalized who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus. That is a decrease of seven patients from Sunday and nearly 200 fewer than the record level set last week. There are 273 Iowans in the ICU who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus and 135 patients in the ICU. Both of those numbers are up from the previous day. Statewide there are 3,100 in-patient hospital beds available as well as 349 ICU beds and 849 ventilators.

Thus far 2,204 Iowans have died from COVID-19, including 12 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Of those who’ve died, 1,004 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 120 outbreaks affecting 4,413 Iowans.

93 of Iowa’s 99 counties now have an average positive rate for the last two weeks over 15%. That list is lead by Jones County at 37.5%, Lyon County at 35.6% and Osceola County at 30.2%.

