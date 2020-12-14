COVID-19 Illinois, Iowa wrap-up: Vaccine, loans, tests, relief fund

A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. U.K. regulators said Wednesday that people who have a “significant history’’ of allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

Monday began with COVID-19-related announcements in Iowa and Illinois, from the arrival of the vaccine to relief for small businesses.

UI Health Care begins first employee COVID-19 vaccinations

The University of Iowa Health Care was the first in the state Monday to start vaccinating employees with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19.

The vaccine was approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday, and is prioritized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for health-care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, a news release says.

Health care workers have been identified nationally and by the state to be among the first to be vaccinated.

UI Health Care has prepared for months for the unique storage and administration details required for the vaccine and is one of six health-care sites in Iowa to receive the state’s first limited number of doses.

“We’re proud to have participated in the Pfizer-BioNTech clinical trial here within UI Health Care,” said Brooks Jackson, MD, MBA, University of Iowa vice president for medical affairs and the Tyrone D. Artz dean of the UI Carver College of Medicine. “We believe that this vaccine is safe and will be effective in preventing COVID-19.

“While supply of the vaccine will be initially limited, we will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to all UI Health Care employees who would like to receive it,” Jackson said.

For more information, visit uihc.org

Vaccine arrives in Illinois, Iowa

The State of Illinois on Monday received the first shipment of the Pfizer COVID0-19 vaccine at the Illinois Strategic National Stockpile (SNS).

The state received about 43,000 doses in the first shipment and expects additional shipments in the coming weeks, a news release says. The majority of doses in the shipment will be delivered from the SNS to Regional Hospital Coordination Centers around the state that will serve as pick up locations for local health departments to begin distribution to healthcare workers in their jurisdictions, with the remaining portion going directly to predetermined local health departments.



Chicago received a direct shipment from the federal government. Four additional local health departments around the state also will receive direct shipments from the federal government later this week: Cook County Department of Public Health, Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center, Madison County Health Department, and St. Clair County Health Department. These direct shipments account for the state’s initial expected allocation of 100,000 doses.



“Today marks a momentous occasion – not just this year, but in American history. Eleven months after scientists the world over first got their hands on the genetic sequence of this virus – and we are seeing the beginning of the end of this pandemic,” said Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

“I want to offer my gratitude not only to the researchers who fueled this moment, but also to all the truck drivers, pilots, logistics specialists, warehouse operations managers, and law enforcement officers who have spent the last few days and weeks deploying the largest national mission in a generation. May we all take a moment to feel hope today.”

Iowa returns $21 million to Coronavirus Relief Fund

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has directed the Iowa Department of Management to return $21 million to Iowa’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.

The funds were initially allocated for payments related to the state’s contract with Workday, a cloud-based human resources, finance, and planning system being implemented to modernize the state’s IT infrastructure, a news release says. Of the allocation, $4.45 million was spent on the project.

“The COVID-19 pandemic only further highlighted the critical need for integrated IT systems that will improve operational efficiency and effectiveness for the State of Iowa,” said Reynolds. “Following multiple conversations with the Treasury Department last spring, we believed we had assurances that the upgrade to Workday qualified as an allowable expense. We would not have moved forward without those assurances.”

The Department of the Treasury’s OIG affirmed its determination that payments for Workday were not allowable expenditures under the CARES Act. While the state still maintains its position these are allowable expenditures, it respects the decision and will return the funds by Friday, the release says.

Replacing the state’s outdated IT systems remains a critical need, and has received overwhelming bi-partisan support from the legislature and elected officials. As such, the Workday implementation will continue as planned. The estimated costs and timelines of the project have not changed. Supplemental funding will needed to support the completion.

Iowa received a total allocation of $1.25 billion from the Coronavirus Relief Fund established by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The $4.45 million spent on Workday represents just 0.36% of the total funds, while more than 96% has been allocated to programs that have provided direct relief for Iowans:

More than $76M to support Iowa families

$76M to support Iowa families More than $126M to support small businesses and non-profits

More than $110M to support Iowa farmers and producers

$110M to support Iowa farmers and producers $125M to support Iowa communities

Nearly $112M to support Iowa health care providers

$112M to support Iowa health care providers $490M for the Unemployment Trust Fund, creating tax relief for 40,766 employers

$35M for Broadband Expansion Grants

$127M for COVID-19 operations

The state will allocate the remaining $47.3 million by the Dec. 30 deadline, but an extension from the federal government would allow time to use the funds to create additional programs and support other needs Iowans have.

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Northland Mall east parking lot, (old JC Penney,) 2900 E. Lincolnway, Sterling, Ill.

Participants are asked not to call Whiteside e County health Department for results. The state of Illinois will call in four to seven days with results.

Moline helps small businesses

The City of Moline has launched the COVID-19 Small Business Relief Program to assist small businesses that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

The COVID-19 Small Business Relief Program will use about $110,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds awarded under the CARES Act to provide much-needed capital to small businesses in an effort to retain jobs and stabilize Moline businesses, a news release says.

Assistance will be provided to eligible businesses in the form of a forgivable loan. The loan will be

forgiven in six months as long as certain conditions are met.

The “forgivable” feature of the loans rests on the ability of the small business borrower to retain jobs that are held by those of low or moderate income (full time equivalent), meaning those earning less than 80% of the annual Area Median Income (AMI).

In Moline, the annual AMI for a single person is $42,250. The maximum forgivable loan is $5,000 per business. At the time the funds are awarded, the business must meet and maintain the federal CDBG national objective of 51% or more of the workforce being part of a low to moderate income household.

Completed applications can be turned in now through 5 p.m. Jan. 4. Applicants may submit their application on the City’s FORWARD Platform at https://forward.livestories.com/login, city’s website, www.moline.il.us, emailed to kwhitley@moline.il.us or mail (postmarked by January 4 to City of Moline, Community & Economic Development Department, CDBG COVID-19 Small Business Relief Program, 619 16 St., Moline, IL 61265.

Applications will be reviewed on a “first-in” basis by a selection committee for accuracy and compliance with the program criteria.