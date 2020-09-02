COVID-19 in Iowa: 740 New Positive Tests, Four Deaths Reported

Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 740 more Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 and four more Iowans have died from complications of the virus.

The numbers reflect testing reported to the state’s coronavirus tracking website between 10:00 am Tuesday and 10:00 am Wednesday.

The 740 new cases push the statewide total of Iowans who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 to 66,137. Of those, 48,015 are considered to be recovered by the state of Iowa. 642,772 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19. More than one in ten of them tested positive.

1,125 Iowans have now died from COVID-19 related causes, including four more deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. Of the deaths recorded in Iowa, 604 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 31 outbreaks at Iowa long term care facilities affecting 849 residents.

There are currently 310 Iowans hospitalized who’ve tested positive for COVID-19. 87 of those patients are in the ICU and 39 are on ventilators. There are more than 3,000 hospital beds, 448 ICU beds and 793 ventilators available statewide.

IDPH reports a statewide positive rate of 12% for Tuesday in Iowa, based on lab tests reported to the coronavirus website.

Ten Iowa counties now have a 14-day average positive rate about 15%. That list includes Johnson, Sioux, Story, Plymouth, Howard, Carroll, Lee, Marion, Bremer and Wayne Counties. Governor Reynolds established the 15% threshold for school districts to apply for a waiver to conduct classes online-only.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.