COVID-19 ‘Long-Haulers’ deal with symptoms weeks to months after recovery

A Clinton woman who contracted the coronavirus is still dealing with symptoms nearly 2 months later.

She’s not alone. Health experts are now using the term “long haulers” to describe people with on-going symptoms or new conditions that started because of COVID-19. A recent study shows about 10% of people who catch COVID-19 will experience symptoms.

Jocelyn Meyer from Clinton said her symptoms started off as flu-like.

“I woke up in the middle of the night, and was extraordinarily nauseous. I had body aches and had a fever,” she said.

One scary symptom was spells of high blood pressure, which landed her in the emergency room.

“That was scary, because that high blood pressure can cause things like a stroke,” she said.

The symptoms didn’t stop there. She had increased anxiety, depression, confusion, fatigue and body aches just to name a few. These are things she is still dealing with now, and has appointments scheduled with a cardiologist and a psychiatrist.

“So really for me, I’m not fully recovered,” she said.

Experts say the symptoms long haulers most commonly experience include:

Coughing

Ongoing, sometimes debilitating, fatigue

Body aches

Joint pain

Shortness of breath

Loss of taste and smell — even if this didn’t occur during the height of illness

Difficulty sleeping

Headaches

Brain fog

“We don’t fully understand why this occurs in some patients,” Dr. Jennifer Caudle, a professor at Rowan University and an on-air health expert, said about long haulers.

She said researchers are still investigating who is impacted most. So far, anyone can fall into this category.

“Patients who have ended up being long haulers have been young people, older people, people with underlying medical conditions, some people without underlying medical conditions,” she said.

Which is why she said it is crucial to stay diligent with prevention measures.

“It really underscores the importance of why prevention is so important,” she said.

One way Meyer found support was by joining Facebook groups for COVID-19 survivors. To join one of these groups, click the link here.