COVID-19 makes a dent in QC Veteran Outreach Center’s donation program

Managers of the Quad Cities Veteran Outreach Center said they’ve made a tough decision to stop accepting donated household items or clothing.

The center doesn’t have as many volunteers as they normally due because of the pandemic. They also don’t have a washer and dryer to clean any clothes brought to their center.

They’re currently only accepting donations of non-perishable food items and paper goods for the veteran’s market.

You can call the center ahead of time if you’re planning on donating approved items.

You can learn more about the Quad Cities Veteran Outreach Center on their website.

