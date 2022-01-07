COVID-19 outbreak at school forces temporary return to remote learning

A recent spike in COVID-19 cases has prompted the Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico School District to temporarily transition 6-12 grade students back to online learning until Jan. 18.

“It feels like a few steps back,” said Heidi Lensing, superintendent.

While administration was reluctant to have students leave their classrooms, peers, and teachers once again, Lensing feels it was the best decision to protect students and staff from the rapidly spreading virus and its variants.

“Ultimately we have to look out for the health and wellness of all of our students and staff,” Lensing said.

All extracurricular activities for 6-12 grade students were postponed as well. Administration hopes the brief period of separation between students will prevent an even more widespread outbreak, so on-campus learning can resume as soon as possible.

“Hopefully that short amount of time will let us over the hump, and we won’t have to do any more remote learning at this point we’ll be able to just continue on with in-person,” Lensing said.