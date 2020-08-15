COVID-19 outbreak reported at Eagle Point Nursing Home in Clinton

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Clinton County Public Health Department announced on Saturday that there are three confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 at the Eagle Point Nursing Home in Clinton.

An outbreak, according to IDPH, is when three or more cases are identified among residents of a facility.

The residents and their families have been notified and the affected residents are in isolation. The facility is working with the IDPH and Clinton County Health Department to protect the health of all residents and staff with additional testing.

“Protecting the health and well-being of the residents and staff is of the highest priority,” said Clinton County Public Health Director Michele Cullen. “We know our older population is at the highest risk for serious COVID-19 illness, so we are monitoring the situation carefully and taking the highest precautions to prevent virus spread.”

Clinton County currently has reported 460 cases of COVID-19 with 274 still active.