COVID-19 positive case confirmed in Muscatine & Dubuque County

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported six new COVID-19 positive cases as of Thursday, including one case each from Muscatine County and Dubuque County, bringing the total to 44 in Iowa.

The individual tested positive from Muscatine County is an adult age 19-40. The patient from Dubuque County is a middle-aged adult age 41-60. Both individuals are residents of the respective counties.

The other four cases were reported from- Polk County (three positive cases- one adult 19-40, one middle-aged adult 41-60, and one older adult 61-80) and Johnson County (one positive case of an adult age 19-40).

Johnson County has the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in Iowa- 22 as of Thursday.