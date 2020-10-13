COVID-19 related deaths in Illinois pass 9,000

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,851 new positive cases and 29 additional deaths on Tuesday.

Illinois now has a total of 324,743 positive cases and 9,026 deaths due to COVID-19.

“More than 9,000 Illinoisans — our mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, family, friends, and neighbors — have had their lives cut short by COVID-19, leaving tens of thousands more to grieve loved ones lost too soon,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As we pause today to mourn these individual and collective losses, may we find strength in the tools we have to protect our communities: wearing a mask, watching our distance, and respecting public health and each other. My heart breaks for all those who have lost a loved one in this battle we never asked to fight – may their memories be for a blessing.”

In the past 24 hours, 55,993 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 5.1%. Overall, Illinois has processed 6,411,254 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.1%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for October 6 through October 12 is 4.5%.

As of last night, 1,848 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 406 in the ICU and 160 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.