The City of Bettendorf recently announced that it’s now a Test Iowa kit pickup site.

Single-use saliva test kits are available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at City Hall, 1609 State St.

Those interested can pick them up for free during office hours inside the first set of doors off the parking lot.

There is a limit of one bag of five tests per person.

Once completed, tests should be dropped off for processing at either one of these locations:

Scott County Administrative Center, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport Tests must be dropped off before 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to be delivered to the Hygienic Lab in Iowa City



At a UPS Store Find a UPS Store location near you here



Bettendorf City Hall is a pickup test site only. Tests may not be dropped off at the building.