COVID-19 testing site coming to Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department announced that a community-based COVID-19 drive-through testing site is opening in Rock Island on Monday, June 29 through Friday, July 10, although testing will not be available on July 4.

The testing site will be located at the QCCA Expo Center at 2621 4th Avenue in Rock Island and will be open 8:30am to 4:30pm.

Testing is available to any Illinois resident, regardless of symptoms or other criteria, and no appointment or doctor referral is needed. Those wanting to be tested will be required to show photo identification and provide contact information.

Anyone being tested must be seated by a functioning window in a vehicle. Once in line, you will not be allowed to exit your vehicle. Walk-up testing will also be available with directions at the test site. Depending on the demand, there could be long wait times for testing.

Those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged by the Health Department to get tested. Symptoms include:

fever

cough

shortness of breath

chills

fatigue

muscle or body aches

headaches

new loss of taste or smell

sore throat

congestion or runny nose

nausea or vomiting

diarrhea

For additional information about COVID-19 symptoms, use the CDC Symptom Self-Checker Tool.