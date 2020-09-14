COVID-19 testing site returns to Rock Island County

A community-based COVID-19 testing site is returning to Rock Island County on Thursday, September 17 and will be available through Sunday, September 20.

It will be located at the QCCA Expo Center at 2621 4th Avenue in Rock Island and will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Like the prior testing sites, any Illinois resident can get a test regardless if they have symptoms or not, and a doctor’s referral is not necessary. Those being tested will have to provide identification and contact information.

There is no cost for the test, but those with insurance may be asked to provide their insurance card.

Those tested must be seated in a vehicle with a functioning window. Once in line at the test site, you will not be permitted to leave your vehicle.

Walk-up service is available with directions at the test site.

Due to a high demand for the tests, wait times may be long.

This testing site is possible through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Rock Island County Emergency Management Agency, the QCCA Expo Center and the Rock Island County Health Department.