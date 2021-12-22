COVID-19 tests are available and recommended before Christmas

We’re all familiar with Christmas lists: toys, games, books and shoes. However, for Christmas this year, rapid COVID tests are at the top of many people’s list.

Those traveling for the holiday might want or need to get tested for COVID-19. The latest surge of the virus coincides with Christmas, Kwanzaa and New Year’s. It’s a matter of finding how to get tested in the Quad Cities while staying safe. Testing sites are limited, but there are some options for rapid and PCR testing to get results before the holidays.

Unity Point Clinics Operation Director Tricia Fisher recommends that everyone gets tested before gathering with friends and family. Fisher added that if people are experiencing symptoms — whether vaccinated or not — to get tested before gathering this weekend to help minimize potential spread.

“Many primary care providers across the Quad Cities have the ability to do COVID testing within their clinics, so that should be the first stop,” she said Wednesday. “If they do not have a primary care provider or their primary care provider cannot work them into their schedule, certainly the walk-in clinics are an option for patients to go to and they do have that rapid test,” said Fisher.

She added that even after holiday gatherings, it is important to get tested again and continue to follow CDC social distancing guidelines.