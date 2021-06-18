COVID-19 vaccination opportunities in Scott and Rock Island counties

There are several opportunities to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Scott and Rock Island counties over the next few weeks.
All clinics are open to public and available to anyone, regardless of residency.
Saturday, June 19
Quad Cities Juneteenth Festival at the Lincoln Center (318 East 7th Street, Davenport)
- 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine (available to those 18 or older)
- Walk-in, no appointment necessary
IDPH/IEMA clinic at the BendXPO (922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline)
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine (available to those 18 years or older)
- Walk-in, no appointment necessary
Sunday, June 19
St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in the Parish Center (417 Main Street, Davenport)
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine (available to those 18 years or older)
- Walk-in, no appointment necessary
- Spanish and Vietnamese interpreters will be available
Saturday, June 26
Quad Cities Alliance of Immigrants and Refugees (QCAIR) office (1800 7th Avenue, Suite 5 & 6, Moline)
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Registration is required
- First dose of Pfizer vaccine will be given (available to those 12 years or older) – second dose given on July 17
- Interpreters for multiple languages will be available
- For more information about this event and how to register, contact Nana Ouro-Agoro at 309-716-7437
In addition to these special vaccination events, the Scott County Health Department is continuing to offer vaccinations during the week, and UnityPoint Health and Genesis offer vaccines during the week and on weekends.