COVID-19 vaccination opportunities in Scott and Rock Island counties

There are several opportunities to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Scott and Rock Island counties over the next few weeks.

All clinics are open to public and available to anyone, regardless of residency.

Saturday, June 19

Quad Cities Juneteenth Festival at the Lincoln Center (318 East 7th Street, Davenport)

12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine (available to those 18 or older)

Walk-in, no appointment necessary

IDPH/IEMA clinic at the BendXPO (922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline)

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine (available to those 18 years or older)

Walk-in, no appointment necessary

Sunday, June 19

St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in the Parish Center (417 Main Street, Davenport)

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine (available to those 18 years or older)

Walk-in, no appointment necessary

Spanish and Vietnamese interpreters will be available

Saturday, June 26

Quad Cities Alliance of Immigrants and Refugees (QCAIR) office (1800 7th Avenue, Suite 5 & 6, Moline)

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration is required

is required First dose of Pfizer vaccine will be given (available to those 12 years or older) – second dose given on July 17

Interpreters for multiple languages will be available

For more information about this event and how to register, contact Nana Ouro-Agoro at 309-716-7437

In addition to these special vaccination events, the Scott County Health Department is continuing to offer vaccinations during the week, and UnityPoint Health and Genesis offer vaccines during the week and on weekends.