Clinton County Emergency Management says they still have openings for its Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday in Clinton.

The clinic is being held at the Clinton County Administration Building, located at 1900 North 3rd Street in Clinton, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments can be made at this link.

Walk-ins are also welcome from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.