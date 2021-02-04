COVID-19 vaccinations underway for employees of Davenport Schools

The Davenport Community School District kicked off the first day of vaccinations for teachers this week.

The first round of shots began Tuesday and were administered to 340 teachers.

Superintendent TJ Schneckloth says the Scott County Health Department allowed the district to use its facility and nurses to get more teachers vaccinated by the time in-person classes start again.

“During this pandemic, it’s really important for us to remember that we’re all human and that this is a very traumatic thing,” said Schneckloth. “We need to find wins and celebrate those wins. This is an absolute win for our students and family as we begin to return to Return to Learn Feb. 15. This is absolutely going to help that process.”

All employees of the school district are eligible for the vaccine, which will continue to be administered through Feb. 12.