COVID-19 vaccine being administered to staff of Rock Island-Milan School District this weekend

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is opening this weekend for staff of the Rock Island-Milan School District and other community members as part of vaccination Phase 1B.

The clinic will run on Saturday and Sunday at Community Health Care, located at 2750 11th St., Rock Island.

Masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed.

The school district says, to date, more than 300 staff have already received the first dose of the vaccine.

“This opportunity shows our commitment to keeping our students safe. Hopefully, this proactive step can provide a sense of relief to not only our staff but our parents and students as well,” said Rock Island-Milan School District Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence.

District staff members who chose to receive the vaccine signed up for specific time slots.

More information about Community Health Care and their COVID-19 vaccine administration process is here.