There is no change to the Friday Pfizer COVID-19 clinic because of air-conditioner woes at Rock Island County Health Department, a news release says. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island.

No appointments are needed. Everyone 5 and older is eligible, a news release says.

One of the AC units has been repaired. The vaccine clinics are on the cooler side of the building, the release says.

The other side of the building is quite warm. WIC will be moved downstairs. However, families do not need to come in the clinic. They can call for all services at 309-794-7070.

Young children vaccines

Watch for information next week, likely Tuesday, regarding vaccination of children 6 months to age 4. This, of course, is dependent on the CDC giving the green light.

The health department will be closed Monday for the Juneteenth holiday.