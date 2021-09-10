COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics in Whiteside and Lee Counties next Wednesday and Friday

The Whiteside County Health Department is hosting two pop-up clinics in Sterling and Dixon next week. The mobile unit will be at La Guna in Sterling on Wednesday, September 15, from 9:00am to 12:00pm, and at Sauk County Community College, Dixon Mall, in Dixon on Friday, September 17, from 10:00am to 12:00pm.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available to anyone 12 or older, while supplies last. Under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No appointment is necessary.

(Photo courtesy of Whiteside County Health Department)