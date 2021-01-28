COVID-19 virtual vaccine panel to address concerns within African American community

Community healthcare leaders are coming together to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine and answer questions for the African American community.

Health experts say the virus disproportionately impacted people of color which has made some hesitant to get the vaccine.

UnityPoint Health Trinity’s diversity and community impact officer Daniel Joiner said he hopes the event will help people make an informed decision.

“We understand the concerns that are present there. But I think it’s important for us to do our part in answering some of the questions in the community, and then also providing guidance on what’s accurate and what’s not,” Joiner said.

The event will take place tonight at 6pm. Click the link here for more information and to attend the discussion.

The community partners include WVIK, Rock Island County and Scott County Health Departments, the Davenport and Rock Island County NAACP branches, UnityPoint Health, the Genesis Health System, and the African American Leadership Society at United Way of the Quad Cities.