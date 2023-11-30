The holidays are more than just parties and presents; they’re also one of the worst times of the year to be sick. Last year, a “tripledemic” of COVID, RSV and the flu sent people to seek medical treatment. Is there another tripledemic waiting to be a Grinch and affect holiday plans? Our Quad Cities News talked to Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer at the Rock Island County Health Department via Zoom to get the latest information.

“COVID numbers are starting to go up and we know this because of wastewater surveillance,” said Hill. “We are not tracking cases in the same way that we did in earlier eras of the pandemic. There are so many home tests that we just don’t have access to that data, but through the Illinois Wastewater Surveillance Program we are seeing that cases are really starting to rise.” The Quad Cities isn’t the only area in Illinois that’s experiencing higher COVID numbers, she said. “I did check other places throughout the state and the Chicago area is higher than we are, which is expected. That’s how it’s been throughout the COVID era, the cities spike earlier than we do.”

“RSV is also starting to increase; with influenza, it’s a little early in the season (but) that generally starts to increase a few days after New Year’s. Right now, we’re not seeing any great spike in in flu but there is still time to get protection against the flu virus before we head into the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. You need a couple of weeks before Christmas to get full protection from the flu vaccine so getting it done the week of December 8 would be a really good move. While you’re there, you can get your COVID shot because you can get them both at the same time.”

COVID strains continue to evolve, but the symptoms are still about the same, says Hill. “The shortness of breath, the fever, those are pretty standard. These more recent COVID strains kind of mimic more of a bad cold, so the only way to find out whether you have COVID or a bad cold is to test.” The government is once again providing free COVID tests for home use, click here (covidtest.gov) to order more, even if you ordered tests a few weeks ago.

“Here at the health department, we are participating in the bridge program, which means that you can come to us and you can get your COVID shot free of charge,” said Hill. “For people who have insurance, we would bill your insurance company.” If you can’t make an appointment at the health department, click here to find other locations. It’s important to ensure the location takes part in the bridge program if you’re uninsured. Hill says the program through the health department is winding down, so it’s important to schedule as soon as possible.

Vaccines are still vital, even though things aren’t as bleak as the early days of the pandemic, says Hill. “We are in a different place in the pandemic than we have been in in previous years and months. However, you just don’t know how your body’s going to react and you don’t know how someone else could react. You could have COVID and not necessarily know that you have it or disregard that you have it, and you could expose someone else whose body is not able to fight it off as easily. It really requires a more community minded thinking than just individualistic thinking. The good thing is if you get vaccinated for both COVID and the flu, you can take what could be a horrible couple of weeks of illness and make it a much more milder case.”

RSV cases are rising, but there’s still time to take action, Hill said. “RSV vaccines are available for older adults, so talk to your healthcare provider about that. RSV is a very serious illness for babies and toddlers and when a child is hospitalized this time of year or throughout the year, it most likely is RSV because it comes on very quickly and it’s a very acute illness. If you are a grandparent who would be more susceptible to getting RSV, maybe talk to your healthcare provider about getting protection, not only for you but for the small children in your life.”

For more information on the Rock Island County Health Department, including information on dealing with COVID, click here.



