A COVID surge is putting a major strain on the two major health systems in the area, Genesis and UnityPoint Health – Trinity.

In the Quad Cities, it’s the delta variant triggering cases, mostly in unvaccinated people. A big concern for both health systems is the lack of beds in the ICU and dealing with overwhelmed emergency departments.

People who feel sick are encouraged to go to a primary care provider or a non-emergency clinic to avoid the long ER waits.