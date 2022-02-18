COVID-19 virus transmission remains high in Rock Island and Scott counties, according to the CDC. Cases and the positivity rate continue to fall in both counties.

Since the last report on Feb. 10, 290 Rock Island County residents have tested positive for the virus, and in the past week, Scott County saw 314 new cases. In Rock Island County, the average age of newly infected patients is 40. The positivity rate has fallen from 13.37% to 6.48%, and the positivity rate in Scott County is 10.35%, falling 5 percent.

The percentage of people fully vaccinated against COVID (older than 5) is 63.7% in Scott County and 60.5% in Rock Island County.

The Rock Island County Health Department continues to offer vaccination clinics on Tuesday for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (18 and older) and on Friday for Pfizer (5 and older). No appointments are needed. The next walk-in Saturday pediatric vaccination clinic is March 5 from 9 a.m. to noon. You can find other providers at vaccines.gov.