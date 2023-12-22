Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are trending downward in Scott and Rock Island Counties. However, health officials expect them to increase as the holiday season continues.

“Rock Island County and Scott County are both showing low but they are counties nearby in both states that are listed as medium and high transmissions. That’s based on the number of hospitalizations,” says Janet Hill, the chief operating officer for the Rock Island County Health Department.

Hill adds that The CDC tracks hospitalization numbers throughout every county in the country. “As of recently, it’s not a major concern, but as we progress further into respiratory illness season, we would expect to see those numbers rise,” she said.

Hill also says the new COVID variant “JN.1” is slowly becoming a primary variant of COVID-19. The World Health Organization points to this new strain as a “variant of interest.” JN.1 is another version of the omicron variant. Hill says that “JN.1” does not seem to cause more cases of severe disease, and symptoms seem to remain the same as others.

“It is fever, chills, coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea,” says Hill. “So just general illness symptoms could be a sign of COVID.”

Hill also recommends getting tested if you have any symptoms. In counties with high COVID-19 rates, everyone should consider masking.

Hill also mentioned ways to protect yourself and loved ones from the virus. “Strategic masking is good advice,” says Hill. “Keep a mask handy and use during higher-risk activities such as crowded gatherings or being around those who could become seriously ill. High-quality masks reduce the spread of the virus.”

In terms of prevention, Hill says to “Stay home when you’re sick. Even if you test negative for COVID, you have something brewing,” says Hill. “COVID isolation remains five full days. You can leave isolation after five full days if you are fever-free and frequently mask.

Additionally, she says to “Cover your cough. Wash your hands, and clean high-touch surfaces frequently.”.