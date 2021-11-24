COVID vaccinations and safety protocols allow holiday traditions to continue for nursing home residents

The COVID vaccine deadline for nursing home employees is quickly approaching, and some local retirement centers are struggling to hire enough employees and to get their current workers vaccinated. Retirement home nurses and staff have until January 4 to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Local health departments say cases started to spike around this time last year. Now there are a lot of safety measures in place.

A representative from Senior Star said their entire community is fully vaccinated and still practices COVID safety protocols. This is largely why residents are able to resume Thanksgiving traditions that had to be cancelled last year. One thing resident Jill Parker can’t forget is baking pies every Thanksgiving with her granddaughter Meredith. Visitors with masks and proof of a COVID-19 vaccine can spend the holidays with their loved ones, allowing traditions to continue.

The center had a Friendsgiving event Monday and a pumpkin pie social Tuesday, with pies homemade by Meredith and her grandmother.