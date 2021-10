FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a person was injected with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

A special QC COVID-19 vaccine opportunity has popped up for anyone 12 and up.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is holding a vaccine clinic at Orion High School on Friday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone 12 and up, and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for anyone 18 and older.

The clinic was scheduled to allow adults and students to receive the COVID-19 vaccines without missing work or school.