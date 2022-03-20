The Bettendorf Public Library again will host monthly Craft-Tea events.

The open-house style program provides an opportunity for fellowship and crafting alongside a helping of tea, according to a news release. Crafters ages 16 and older are invited to bring their works-in-progress to the program for dedicated work time.

Participants are also welcome to use the lbrary’s colored pencils, paper, and other crafting supplies available to start something new. Free tea and water will be available.

No registration is required. The free event is sponsored by Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library.

Craft-Tea will be 7-8:30 p.m. at the library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf, Tuesdays – March 22, April 26, and May 24.

Craft-Tea offers crafters a place to share ideas while giving attendees a focused time window to create. For more information, visit here or call 563-344-4179, or email info@bettendorflibrary.com.