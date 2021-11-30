Crafty Cat Indie Art Fest returns with unique handcrafted items and vintage finds

Crafty Cat Indie Art Fest Holiday is December 10-11 at the RiverCenter Great Hall in Davenport

Shop small and support local businesses at the most eclectic show in the QCA!

Crafted QC is hosting the Crafty Cat Indie Art Fest December 10-11 at the RiverCenter. Enjoy over 100 vendors from the QCA and beyond as you search for unique handcrafted and vintage treasures. Sixteen kid makers will have their own booths with handmade items, from sewn cat toys, green cleaning products, original paintings and more.

Stick around for live music curated by the River Music Experience, and even meet Santa and Mrs. Claus Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The Crafty Cat Indie Art Fest is December 10-11 in the Great Hall of the RiverCenter, Davenport. Entrance is a suggested $2 donation to the River Music Experience. For more information, click here.