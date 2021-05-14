Crane barge makes stop in QC for christening

After a year of working up and down the Mississippi River, a crane barge named after the Quad Cities made its first stop back in a while for a christening ceremony.

The heavy-lift crane barge was built a year ago in Houston and was attached to the barge in Louisiana.

The equipment is part of the Mississippi River Project’s Structures Maintenance Fleet and is used to maintain locks and dams along the river.

On Thursday, the barge made a stop in the Quad Cities to be christened by representatives of its namesake area.

“It’s a fun tradition. It’s also considered good luck for the boat to have a christening at its namesake; symbolically associate it with the namesake,” said Col. Steven Sattinger, Commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District. “So, having all of the mayors or the representatives come out and do it with me was really special.”

The barge will pass by the Quad Cities about once or twice a year.

Right now, it’s headed to St. Paul, Minn., to do some more work.