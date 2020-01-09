Crash at Eastern Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway

UPDATE: Police responded to the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway in Davenport at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday for a report of a crash between two vehicles.
A black sedan was headed westbound on Veterans Memorial Parkway as a red pickup truck headed eastbound in the opposite direction.
The black sedan turned left to head southbound onto Eastern Avenue and pulled in front of the oncoming red pickup truck, striking it.
Both Eastern Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway were briefly shut down.
One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Both streets are completely open to traffic now.
