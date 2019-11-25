Update: I-74 West ramp reopens after a crash at the big “X”

UPDATE The ramp is now open to traffic. No other information on the incident is available at this time.

EARLIER Emergency personnel are responding to a crash on the ramp I-74 west to I-74 west at the “X” which will remain closed until further notice according to an official.

A Life Flight was also dispatched to the scene.

