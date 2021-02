A semi hit a guardrail on the Interstate 280 bridge on February 16, 2021, backing up traffic in both directions. (OurQuadCities.com)

The Interstate 280 bridge is backed up in both directions due to a crash.

Illinois-bound traffic is delayed 13 minutes as of 9:42 a.m. and seven minutes Iowa-bound, according to the Iowa DOT.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Cars are still backed up on 1-280 in both directions due to a crash. Avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/23W19dWpVE — Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw (@mhughesshawtv) February 16, 2021

TRAFFIC TROUBLES: Lots of backed up traffic on I-280 bridge. At least one semi truck has been damaged. Avoid the area completely, if possible @WHBF pic.twitter.com/vBXbX9eUg1 — Redrick Terry (@RedrickTerryTV) February 16, 2021

I-280 bridge is backed up in both directions right now. pic.twitter.com/fNzcUpp9R3 — Zane Satre (@Local4Zane) February 16, 2021

Here is the crash that is backing up traffic on the I-280 bridge. https://t.co/gAh0IHPSiS #qctraffic pic.twitter.com/8VvNdeAOLx — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) February 16, 2021

