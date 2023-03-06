Three people received non-life-threatening injuries were reported after a collision between a school bus and a semi in rural Scott County this morning.

Scott Emergency Communications Center (SECC) received a report of an accident with injuries between a school bus and a semi at 110th Avenue and 130th Street in western Scott County at about 8:40 Monday morning. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo Police Department, Scott County Conservation Officers, the Blue Grass and Buffalo Fire Departments and MEDIC Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

An on-scene investigation determined that the school bus, driven by Kimberly Skipper of Moline was traveling westbound on 130th Street at 110th Avenue when it stopped for the stop sign on 130th Street at 110th Avenue. The school bus continued west on 130th Street, failing to yield the right of way to a semi traveling southbound on 110th Avenue. The school bus struck the semi in the southbound lanes. The bus was transporting students for the Davenport Community School District and had nine students on board at the time of the accident. The students were able to exit the bus through the rear emergency exit before responders arrived.

The semi was operated by Patrick Irons from Blue Grass and owned by QC Transport Inc. Irons was able to take evasive action to avoid a worse collision. The semi continued a short distance before overturning on its passenger side in the west ditch of 110th Avenue. He was able to exit the semi before responders arrived. Both drivers and one student were taken to a local hospital by MEDIC Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. All students were released to parents or family members who arrived on scene.

Skipper was cited for violation of Iowa Code 321.321, failure to yield upon entering through highways.