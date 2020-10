Emergency crews respond to a crash near the intersection of Brady Street and Kimberly Road on October 28, 2020. (Zack Winiecki, OurQuadCities.com)

A crash Wednesday morning left the back end of a car smashed and Brady Street closed temporarily.

It happened after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Brady Street and Kimberly Road.

Only one lane of Brady was reopened as crews work to clean up fuel spilled on the road.

Fairly bad accident at Brady St and Kimberly Rd. Back end of a car completely smashed. Only one lane on Brady St is currently open. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/CxhGsULlCg — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) October 28, 2020

