Crash during funeral procession sends 1 to hospital

One person was injured in a traffic crash that happened during a funeral procession Sunday morning in Jo Daviess County.

Deputies from the county’s sheriff’s office and officers from the Elizabeth (Ill.) Police Department assisted with traffic control for a large funeral at approximately 10:27 a.m. on U.S. Route 20 West, 200 feet west of FDR Court, Elizabeth.

Traffic was slowing for vehicles turning into a parking lot when a vehicle driving eastbound on U.S. Route 20 struck the rear end of a vehicle that was also traveling eastbound on the same highway, a news release says.

The driver who struck the vehicle was identified as 49-year-old Michelle H. Deshane, of Hanover, Ill.

Deshane was transported to Midwest Medical Center, Galena, for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Her passenger, 28-year-old Deven N. Hughes, of Hanover, was not injured in the crash.

The driver of the struck vehicle was identified as Ashley M. Dempsey, 30, of Galena.

Dempsey and her passengers — 33-year-old Brandon M. Hentz, of Galena, and 20-year-old James E. Murry, of Hanover — were also uninjured in the crash.

Deshane was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and having no valid driver’s license.

Crews from Elizabeth EMS and Elizabeth Fire Department assisted with the incident.