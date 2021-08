At least four vehicles were involved in two related crashes about 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Kimberly Road, Davenport.

Police told Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, the second crash happened when a driver was looking at the first crash and struck the vehicle in front.

Police took possession of one car, and said its driver did not have insurance.

One person had minor injuries, police said.