Crash in Coal Valley sends 2 to the hospital

Coal Valley, Ill. — UPDATE: An accident in Coal Valley Thursday resulted in 2 people going to the hospital.

Their injuries were described as minor.

A citation related to the incedent was issued.

Local 4 asked for more information on the citation and were told that the issuing officer had to leave the scene to attend the birth of his child, and we would be updated soon.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A car was severely damaged in an accident in Coal Valley on Thursday. The accident occurred near the intersection of West 1st Avenue and West 4th Street.

No information on the cause or if there were any injuries at this time.

